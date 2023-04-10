Easter: 84 motorists arrested in Cape Town for traffic-related offences

The Western Cape mobility department said traffic volumes were expected to increase from Sunday afternoon until well into Monday as holidaymakers made their way home after the Easter weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Over 84 motorists have been arrested over the Easter long weekend for traffic-related offences by the City of Cape Town officials.

City traffic officers were on Monday maintaining a heavy presence on the city's freeways and major routes as motorists return home after the Easter break.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Mobility Department said traffic volumes were increasing steadily as expected.

It said no major accidents were reported in the province thus far.

The city's principal inspector Kevin Jacobs said officials continued to make more arrests.

"Traffic officers working at a roadblock on the N7, close to the Weighbridge, arrested a 27-year-old suspect yesterday [Sunday] for being in possession of 10.4kg of dagga. The suspect was detained at Philadelphia SAPS [South African Police Service] . Motorists returning to the city are advised to reduce their speed."