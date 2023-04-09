Go

Tshwane metro warns residents to brace for water outages

The City said it would be conducting upgrades at its Iscor Heights high level reservoirs, and this could lead to some places being left without water supply from Tuesday.

FILE: The City of Tshwane warned Pretoria West residents to prepar for possible water outages from Tuesday. Picture: Icefront/123rf.com
09 April 2023 15:57

CAPE TOWN - The City of Tshwane said some residents may experience water outages for two days this week due to a system upgrade on its reservoirs.

The city said it would be conducting upgrades at its Iscor Heights high-level reservoirs.

It said while it wanted to avoid water disruptions during the upgrades, some places could face no water supply from Tuesday, including Pretoria West and surrounding areas.

The city said the upgrades should be completed on Wednesday evening, if all goes according to plan.

Last month, Rand Water carried out two maintenance projects that left areas such as Mamelodi and Savannah Estate without water.

The municipality apologised to residents for the inconvenience.

