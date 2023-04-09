Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink 'dismayed' at AfriForum fine for cleaning drains

Afriforum spokesperson Chante Kelder said members of the organisation were fined by city officials for cleaning out the overflow on some drains across the city as part of a community service initiative.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink called for a review of the capital’s by-laws after AfriForum was fined for doing unauthorised work on the city’s drains.

Brink said he learned with dismay about the fines that were issued and viewed it as an unnecessary action by the City.

He said helpful community participation should be encouraged by the city - not penalised.

"I have asked the City Manager that we review this incident and see if there are any changes to policy or by-laws which we need to make so that we encourage community organisations to help us. We manage any risk inherent to this and we use that help instead of penalising it."