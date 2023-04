South Africans can expect another reprieve from load shedding on Easter Monday

Stage Two power cuts were expected to commence at 4pm on Sunday after loadshedding was suspended at 5am.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would be able to suspend load shedding again on Monday morning, although Stage Two power cuts were due to begin again at 4pm on Sunday.

Load shedding will be suspended at 5am on Monday until 4pm, Eskom said.

"Eskom will provide an update on Monday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.