South Africa's Micaela Kleinsmith wins Apple TV+ global competition

JOHANNESBURG - South African artist Micaela Kleinsmith has won season 1 of the Apple TV Plus music competition series, My Kind of a Country.

The Cape Town born musician's record, Butterfly, has since been released through Platoon on Apple Music.

Kleinsmith started writing songs at the tender age of 14, and in 2016 made it to the group stages of Idols South Africa in 2016.

My Kind of Country is executive produced by Reece Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves.