Road closed, drivers asked to avoid N1 North after man dies in fatal crash

JOHANNESBURG - One person was killed after a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the barrier of the N1 North near the Old Johannesburg Road on Sunday morning, Gauteng traffic authorities said.

Another person sustained minor injuries, according to traffic police.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes after officials closed off the road just before the Brakfontein Road in Centurion.

"We would like to appeal to our road users at large to be observant at all times. Road safety remains the responsibility of all road users so that we may all be safe on our roads."