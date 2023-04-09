N1 near Malibongwe Drive blocked off due to a multi-vehicle collision

The Johannesburg Metro Police said the accident involved five vehicles, with only one person reported to have sustained minor injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said three lanes have been blocked off to traffic on the N1 close to Malibongwe Drive, following a multi-vehicle accident.

The Department said the accident involved five vehicles, with only one person reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as traffic is backed up in the area.

"Three lanes have been blocked off to traffic and only the far-right lane is open. Police and emergency services are on scene. Expect delays and please approach that scene with caution" said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

