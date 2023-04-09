Makgoba enjoins youth to commit to a new struggle to regain SA's moral compass

Speaking at an Easter vigil, the Anglican archbishop called on citizens to protect their futures and not to allow the country to be destroyed.

CAPE TOWN - Politicians have failed to inspire South Africa's youth, according to Anglican Archbishop, Thabo Makgoba.

Speaking at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town during an Easter vigil on Saturday, Makgoba said the country's politicians had made leadership about themselves - instead of committing to bettering the lives of the people.

He labelled the current crop of political leaders as "self-serving".



"I believe we should be urging the young people of our country to dig deep into the radical roots of the old struggle against apartheid, and to take up the new struggle. The new struggle [is] for a new generation, a struggle to regain our moral compass."

He added that the youth must refuse to watch the country being destroyed by politicians and take it upon themselves to protect their future.

Makgoba also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain why US dollars were hidden in a couch at his Phala Phala farm.

Makgoba said the African National Congress should stop defending Ramaphosa and hold him accountable.