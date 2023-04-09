Lamola: We haven't given up the fight to have Bushiri and Guptas extradited

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said South African officials wanted clarity regarding the United Arab Emirates's recent decision to deny the Gupta-extradition request.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the South Africa government had not aborted its quest to extradite Rajesh and Atul Gupta, and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri.

On Friday, Lamola said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied South Africa's request to extradite the Gupta brothers, who are facing wide-ranging fraud and corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the South African government has also not been able to get co-operation from the Malawian government to extradite Bushiri, who fled the country in 2020.

He faces several charges of rape, fraud, and money laundering.

Lamola said diplomatic lines between the UAE and Malaiwan governments remained open.

"We will still bring the Guptas back to South Africa. It might take some time, but we are not going to stop all the processes that we have said are going to unfold to ensure that they are brought back to South Africa.

"[It is the] same with the Malawian situation - [Bushiri] will also come back to South Africa. Extradition by its nature can be a protracted legal process."