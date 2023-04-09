Cele to preside over peace agreement between KZN taxi associations

Over the past month, several taxi owners in KwaZulu-Natal have been killed, which police claim is part of turf wars between rival taxi associations.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele will preside over the signing of a peace agreement between warring taxi associations in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday.

Over the past month, several taxi owners in the province have been killed.

Police say the murders are part of ongoing turf wars between rival taxi associations.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the minister, along with the KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, planned to also meet with the relevant taxi owners in Ladysmith on Monday.

She said the objective of the meeting was for parties to sign a ceasefire pact agreement.

“It is on this score that the SAPS, led by the Police Minister General Bheki Cele, on Monday the 3rd of April met with the owners of the main taxi association responsible for taxi operations in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"The meeting resolved that a peace agreement be drafted, which will amongst other things, include a ceasefire between the involved taxi associations.”