Cape Town metro cops have upped the ante in crime hotspots over Easter

This follows multiple arrests in the City of Cape Town of people suspected of dealing drugs.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police arrested multiple suspects over the Easter weekend as they intensified crime-fighting in known hotspots across the city.

In New Rest informal settlement in Gugulethu, a 30-year-old suspect was taken in for suspected drug dealiing, after police were tipped off by community members.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man in possession of drugs was captured during a patrol in Mfuleni, while a 32-year-old was nabbed in Belhar also on suspected drug dealing.

All three arrests took place on Friday.

“Police members who form part of an integrated operation deployed in Belhar followed up on information and proceeded to an address in Warundle Drive," said pokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi.

"Upon arrival at the location, they conducted a thorough search of the entire premises and confiscated dagga and cash."

Swaartbooi said the three suspects would appear in the Athlone, Bluedowns, and Bellville Magistrates courts.