R25 and Pretoria Road intersection has been re-opened, says Ekurhuleni Metro

On Saturday morning, two vehicles crashed into each other leaving two people dead, and four injured.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said the R25 and Pretoria Road intersection in Kempton Park had been re-opened after an accident on Saturday morning.

Two cars collided in the area leaving two dead and four others injured.

The road was temporarily closed for recovery which has now been completed.

The people who were injured have been transported to different hospitals for medical attention.

EMPD spokesperson Marie Mashishi said: "Two from one of the motor vehicles have been declared dead on the scene and the four others were transported to different hospitals with minor to serious injuries."