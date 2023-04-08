Nulane corruption trial won’t be stalled by failed Gupta extradition, says NPA

Rajesh and Atul Gupta are wanted in South Africa on charges including fraud and money laundering allegedly linked to State Capture.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority says the Nulane Investments corruption trial, which is currently underway at the Bloemfontein High Court, won't be stalled by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s decision not to extradite the Gupta brothers to South Africa.

Rajesh and Atul Gupta are wanted back in South Africa to face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to State Capture.

They were arrested in Dubai in 2022 after Interpol issued a red notice for the brothers who are wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.

At least three Gupta associates including Iqbal Sharma and Free State government officials, are among the accused in the Nulane matter.

The State alleges that the R24.9 million allegedly paid to Nulane investments for a feasibility study was diverted to Islandsite investments, a Gupta-owned company.

The funds were earmarked for a rural development project in the Free State.

While South African authorities have failed until now to secure the Gupta’s extradition, the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said the latest developments were not a massive blow to the fight against corruption.

"There have been several high-profile cases, several arrests and there have been several asset forfeiture processes put in place. All of this is an indication that we are on the right track to deal with state capture and corruption."

Another prominent State Capture court case, the Estina Dairy Farm corruption case, is expected back in court later in April.

"The impunity for state capture is no longer a given. We're not where we want to be but we are far from where we started and as I said, I am confident that things will move faster."

While Batohi said authorities were mulling their next move, she didn't dismiss the possibility of the State launching a fresh bid to have the Guptas re-arrested.