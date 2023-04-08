No interest on late municipal bill payments for Joburg residents for 2 months

The City said some residents have not been receiving their bills on time as a result of recent maintenance on its enterprise resource planning system.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg residents will not be charged interest on late payments for municipal services for the last two months, the City of Johannesburg said.

This had led to missed payments by some residents.

The City apologised to residents for the delays.

It assured residents that it would forego interest on payments for March and April.

The City said residents should not panic if they received statements reflecting billing for two months.