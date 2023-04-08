Lamola won't step down after failed Gupta extradition bid

South African officials closed ranks in the aftermath of the release of the Gupta brothers from police custody in the United Arab Emirates.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said he wouldn’t step down from his job after it emerged on Friday that the South African government had failed to secure the extradition of the corruption accused-Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lamola called an impromptu media briefing on Friday to confirm the outcome of court proceedings that denied the extradition request of Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

A UAE court cited a technicality for dismissing the application, a move South African authorities may still appeal.

South African officials closed ranks in the aftermath of the release of the Gupta brothers from police custody in the UAE.

Lamola believes the basis of the court's decision to dismiss the extradition bid was incorrect, adding it was by no fault of South African officials.

“We believe our request complied with the extradition treaty and both authorities and the prosecuting authorities exchanged notes and satisfied themselves that the request that was finally submitted to the central authority in the UAE complies with the treaty," he said.

He denied the country failed to ensure the correct legal and diplomatic processes were followed.

"From the onset of this process, we worked with them, we were guided by them, and we were also guided by Dirco [the Department of International Relations and Cooperation]. So, there has never been any diplomatic failure on our part."

Instead, Director General of Justice and Constitutional Development Doctor Mashabane, blamed UAE officials for flouting diplomatic practices.

“It does appear clearly that they proceeded with the court case without informing us through the diplomatic channels, which would have been through our embassy. So, the [South African] embassy had no information."

While the South African government mulls its next move, the Democratic Alliance hit back saying the justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority must be held to account for the failure to extradition the Guptas.