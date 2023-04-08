Lamola defers questions about Dr Nandipha Magudumana being a person of interest

Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who was Thabo Bester’s girlfriend, is believed to be on the run with the wanted fugitive.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola remained tightlipped on Friday when asked whether socialite and doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, was a person of interest in the bizarre Thabo Bester case.

Magudumana, who is understood to be Bester's girlfriend, is believed to be on the run with the man dubbed the Facebook Rapist after publication GroundUp uncovered allegations of an elaborate prison break by Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May 2022.

Bester was serving a life sentence for murder and rape.

The couple recently fled their lavish home in Hyde Park leaving authorities scrambling for clues about their whereabouts.

Lamola said on Friday law enforcement was working around the clock to re-capture the fugitive.

"We are going to go back to the Portfolio Committee, and we will give further updates that are necessary. All the people of interest are being looked at. At the right time, I believe the police will be able to give an update."