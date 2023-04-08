Govt to brief SA on Thabo Bester breakthrough after arrest reports

The criminal mastermind staged his own death and has been on the run with his socialite, doctor girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola will hold a media briefing on Saturday afternoon amid claims that convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania.

Bester is a wanted fugitive following his elaborate escape from the Mangaung prison in Bloemfontein last year.

Police recently raided a mansion in the plush suburb of Hyde Park in Johannesburg, where the two had been hiding out.