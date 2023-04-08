Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA

The Democratic Alliance said there were now questions over whether the State had ever been serious about the Gupta extradition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority must be held to account for failing to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta from the United Arab Emirates.

The brothers are wanted by South African authorities for allegedly looting state coffers and playing a role in State Capture.

It emerged this week that in February the United Arab Emirates rejected South Africa’s application to extradite the brothers who had been in custody in the country.



The brothers were released following South Africa's unsuccessful extradition request and were reportedly spotted in Switzerland in March.

DA representative on Parliament’s Portfolio on Justice Glynnis Breytenbach expressed its dismay that the government had failed to bring the Guptas to account for their crimes.

“The question now stands, whether there was ever serious intention to successfully extradite these perpetrators, bearing in mind the consequences [that] would have ensued for so many highly-placed African National Congress members. This is a massive failure on the part of both institutions and a serious blow to holding the perpetrators of state capture accountable.”