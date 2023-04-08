DA calls on Joe Phaahla to provide timelines responding to Rahima Moosa report

In March the Health Ombudsman, Malegapuru Makgoba, released a report showing poor administration and neglect at the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Gauteng Health Department to act urgently to address the issues plaguing the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.

In March Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba released a report that detailed the poor administration and neglect at the medical facility.

The report also revealed that although relations between staff and management had improved, the wellbeing of patients and health care workers had not been prioritised.

The DA MP Michele Clarke, who serves on Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health said the party would write to Health Minister Joe Phaahla to request timeframes for addressing the hospital's issues.

“The DA will conduct an oversight visit at [the hospital] to determine what, if any, progress has been made in implementing the ombud’s recommendations. This is the second investigation at the hospital that exposed the Gauteng Department of Health’s extensive failure to manage, maintain and develop the province’s public health sector to the detriment of patients and health care personnel,” said Clarke.