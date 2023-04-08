Clearwater Mall strengthens security following potential Luh Twizzy disruption

This follows Luh Twizzy challenges held at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, and Canal Walk in Cape Town, and which resulted in chaos.

JOHANNESBURG - Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort has beefed up its security, following rumours that it could be next to be hit by the Luh Twizzy challenge over the Easter weekend.

Luh Twizzy is a TikTok-inspired challenge where a group of teenagers storm malls, cause chaos, and then leave.

Clearwater Mall said there would be heavy police visibility to ensure that shoppers were kept safe.

As an additional precaution, no unaccompanied minors would be allowed into the mall this weekend, it said.

LISTEN: Luh Twizzy's invade Mall of Africa

The mall said these strict measures had been put in place as the security of its shoppers, tenants and staff were a top priority.

The mall has not yet disclosed when these measures will be removed.