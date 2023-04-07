Western Cape Easter car crash claims two lives, officials confirm

According to the provincial Mobility Department, early indications are that two adults lost their lives in the accident.

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape there's been a fatal car crash in the Sir Lowry's Pass outside Somerset West.

Departmental spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the N2 national route was closed at the foot of Sir Lowry's Pass and at Botrivier.

"Traffic is being diverted via the R44 Clarence Drive. According to officers on the scene, visibility is very poor, and it is raining. The City of Cape Town traffic, provincial traffic, law enforcement, and metro police are all assisting on scene and with road closures."

Meanwhile, traffic officers were deployed to multiple-vehicle accident scene on the N1 after the Sable Road exit, towards the city.