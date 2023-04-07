Taxi sector won't be plunged into violence after leader killed, says WC Santaco

CAPE TOWN - Santaco in the Western Cape is calling on anyone who can help the police find the killers of one of their own to come forward.

It's understood that taxi owner, Sizwe Khobocwane, was shot dead outside his home in Kuils River on Tuesday.

He was one of Santaco's leaders in the province and a member of taxi association, Codeta.

Santaco Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, said that they were saddened by this incident.

Hermanus is urging the taxi industry not to take the law into their own hands.

"We would like to assure our commuters that this killing does no way mean that the taxi industry will be plunged into violence again as we have seen in the past years."