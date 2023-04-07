SIU hails sentencing of man who tried to bribe its investigator with R50k

The businessman, who sought to have a COVID-19 PPE case probe dropped by investigators, was sentenced to four years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) expressed satisfaction with the sentencing of a Mpumalanga businessman, Sipho Mapalala, for attempting to bribe an SIU investigator with R50,000.

Mapalala was arrested after he tried to get the investigator to drop the COVID-19 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) corruption case against Gugu Bulungu, a former Mpumalanga Public Works Department service provider.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Mapalala was sentenced by the Mpumalanga Special Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday and will serve a four-year sentence at the Mbombela Correctional Services Centre.

"We would like to send a clear message between ourselves and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] that we have got zero tolerance for corruption, and we really welcome this judgement."

