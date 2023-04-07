SA govt withdraws regulations aimed to protect endangered wildlife species

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barabara Creecy announced the decision to drop the amended protected species regulations in a government gazette notice - one day before it was supposed to be implemented.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government moved to withdraw regulations on threatened species that would have protected vulnerable wildlife from being hunted.

The legislation that was intended to be enforced in April was set to widen the number of species that should be protected by stricter wildlife laws.

However, the Wildlife Ranching South Africa and Professional Hunters Association of South Africa challenged the Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Department on the amended list.

After considering various issues raised by the associations, the department decided to withdraw the implementation of the newly-revised legislature.

After the two organisations legally challenged the motion to protect a bigger range of wildlife, Creecy reached an out-of-court settlement with the parties.

Her reasons for withdrawing the regulations protecting terrestrial and freshwater species were not clearly explained, nor did she mention the associations' issues with the regulations.

In addition, Creecy also retracted revised legislation that would have clamped clamped down on the trophy hunting of leopards and elephant management.

Wildlife experts and non-governmental organisations said they were deeply frustrated with the government's lack of enforcement regarding protective regulations for the country's biodiversity.