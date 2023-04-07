Panel set up to advise CoCT on its permanent water purification plans

The municipality said that this was part of its new water programme aimed at increasing available water by an additional 300 million litres per day from other sources like purification.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has established an expert panel to advise the municipality on its permanent purification plans.

The city said that the independent panel would be in place until the end of June next year.

The city said that this would ensure a reliable water supply ahead of future droughts.

Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said that it was vital to become less dependent on rain-fed dams and invest in various water sources.

"The advisory panel will review the documentation and will consist of stakeholder and public comments of the implementation of the desalination."