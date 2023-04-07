Non-communicable diseases account for 70% of deaths worldwide, says WHO

CAPE TOWN - Non-communicable diseases account for more than 70% of all deaths worldwide.

They included diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

World Health Organization (WHO) experts highlighted the statistics during a media briefing on Thursday.

The global health body celebrates 75 years of existence on Friday.

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus stressed that progress made in the fight against malaria and tuberculosis had stalled.

"Since 2000, the number of people who experienced financial hardship from out-of-pocket health spending has increased by a third to almost two billion... Rates of diabetes and obesity have increased dramatically, driven by unhealthy diets and physical inactivity."

Ghebreyesus said the world had however, made significant progress in improving access to healthcare for everyone over the past 75 years.

"Life expectancy globally for both sexes has increased from 46 to 73 years, with the biggest gains in the poorest countries, smallpox has been eradicated and polio is on the brink [of eradication] These are actually two of the important highlights during the 75 years of the existence of the organisation."