NICD urges caution over Easter as measles cases rises

With Gauteng also facing a cholera outbreak, other provinces are at risk of further contamination of both diseases as residents travel inter-provincially.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Easter weekend kicks off, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is warning people to be cautious when in public as measles cases are on the rise.

The NICD confirmed that the country had recorded 911 positive cases of measles since September last year.

So far, the measles outbreak has been declared in all provinces in the country, except the Eastern Cape.

The NICD's Morubula Manamela said that they were testing for measles consistently.

"The measles data reported is up to epidemiological week 13, ending 29 March 2023. The NICD has tested 5,507 patients since epidemiological week 40 in September 2022. In weeks 12 and 13, 53 new measles cases were reported with a positivity rate of 21% compared to 15% in week 11."