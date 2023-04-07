N3 toll route sees minimal congestion ahead of Easter weekend

Thousands of South Africans travel for leisure and religious reasons over the Easter long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession noted a good start to the Easter holiday long weekend as there were no major accidents recorded on it.

Thousands of people travelled to their Easter long weekend destinations in several parts of the country on the morning of Good Friday, leading to congestion on most national roads.

This period is infamously known for high volumes of traffic and fatal car crashes.

The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra said although traffic peaked in the early hours of the day, law enforcement agencies ensured there were minimal disruptions.

"Traffic volumes on the N3 Toll route peaked at just over 1,300 vehicles per hour during the day today [Friday]. But while fairly busy in terms of traffic, the N3 Toll has seen very minimal congestion anywhere along the route. There are currently no incidents disrupting the flow of traffic and weather conditions remain clear."