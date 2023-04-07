Cholera scare: GP Health Dept advises faith-based groups against river baptisms

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, recent cholera cases were linked to baptism ceremonies in the province's rivers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health called on faith-based organistions to avoid holding baptism ceremonies at rivers and dams as cholera cases were on the rise.

The department said the bacterial disease continues to thrive in unhygienic conditions - including untreated and unpurified water.

During the Easter long weekend, several churches across the country lead baptism ceremonies, with some conducted at riverbanks.

The department recently recorded 11 cholera cases in Gauteng - with only one fatality reported.

The Gauteng Department of Health issued a stern warning to faith-based organisations participating in baptism ceremonies this Easter to not risk the lives of churchgoers.

It advised church leaders and priests to rather opt for safer environments and conduct hygiene checks before baptising congregants.

The department's spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said caution must be exercised, as the number of cholera cases were, once again, increasing.

"The MEC further advised people who will be travelling to cholera-endemic regions to take precautionary measures. The outbreaks usually occur in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to drinking water."

Modiba dismissed claims suggesting that cholera only affected specific age groups, saying everyone was at risk of contracting the disease.