Advocate says Ramaphosa may have ‘overreached’ in questioning SABC board names

Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC said in his legal opinion, Ramaphosa had no basis in law to refer the list of names of the SABC board back to Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Senior counsel said that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have “overreached” when he instructed Parliament to reconsider its recommended names to serve on the SABC board.



Parliament’s communications committee on Thursday received a legal opinion from Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC, who said that Ramaphosa had no basis in law to refer the list of names back to Parliament.

Ramaphosa wrote to Parliament seeking clarity on the addition of three extra names to be considered for the board.

Members of Parliament now want Ramaphosa to not waste more time, and to appoint the 12-member board immediately.

Parliament’s legal advisors on Thursday said that Ramaphosa’s letter to Parliament questioning its recommended names for the SABC board was “grossly unlawful”.

Legal advisors also said that the president had no legal basis to prescribe to the National Assembly how to conduct its business when he wanted the names to be referred to the committee.

Baloyi said that Ramaphosa had no legal authority over Parliament.

“It’s not supported by any law. In fact, I think in the opinion, I put it as strongly as to say it has appearances of overreaching, or it is arguably to overreach because it’s not up to the president to instruct the Speaker what the committee should be doing.”

Baloyi said that Ramaphosa’s legal options were to approach the apex court if he was seriously opposed to the 12 names.

The committee will now go back to the Speaker, who will write to the president on Parliament’s position.