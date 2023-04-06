Training essential to expansion, says energy storage company Polarium

A solar plant will be installed at the R540-million facility, as management wants the plant to run without electricity from the national power grid.

CAPE TOWN - Energy storage solutions company, Polarium, has emphasised its key focus on training and skills development.

On Wednesday, it announced its plans to expand its operations by doubling the size of its Cape Town-based factory.

A solar plant will be installed at the R540-million facility as management wants the plant to run without electricity from the national power grid.

General manager, Etienne Gerber, said they are upskilling staff to perform quality management and other tasks in the production line.

One of the technicians, Herchel Agnew, explained what his job involves.

“We're busy working with the lithium-ion batteries here, what I do here, I do the quality checks, so they will assemble the battery and then from there I will check that all their work is in order, before it goes into the welding machine... the laser welder.”

Busisiwe Velile, who’s a battery assemble packer, said she started working at the plant in July last year.

“I firstly got an induction and then training for my work, all I do, starting from prepping and all the stages, I can work also here and... enjoying it? Yes.”

The company’s aim is to make its alternative energy technologies available to the local, commercial, and industrial sectors.