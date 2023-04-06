Trafalgar High School in CT declared a national heritage site

Trafalgar High School, with its rich 111-year history, was at the forefront of the apartheid struggle as the first high school for students of colour.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Trafalgar High School has received historical heritage status.

It's been declared a national heritage site after being nominated by the Trafalgar Alumni Association.

A public consultation process run by the South African Heritage Resources Agency was held between November and January.

Trafalgar High School, with its rich 111-year history, was at the forefront of the apartheid struggle as the first high school for students of colour.

It was deeply entwined in the history of District 6, with many notable figures such as Rahima Moosa, Dullah Omar and Zainunnisa “Cissie” Gool, walking its halls.

The Trafalgar High Alumni Association's Warren Ludski: "We are thrilled about it because the alumni association only started about 18 months ago and one of the first things we proposed was to see that the school was given the acknowledgement that it so richly deserves being the first high school for learners of colour in South Africa."

Ludski said that the move was a no-brainer.

"The rich legacy that it has in terms of the struggle and the level of education that it provided in Cape Town, it just had to happen we had to apply for it and we feel glad that it is one of the first achievements of the alumni association."