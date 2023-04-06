Satawu postpones planned Easter bus strike to continue wage negotiations

Workers affiliated with unions in the bus sector threatened to leave thousands of commuters stranded over the Easter long weekend

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) on Thursday said that it postponed its planned national bus strike in a bid to go back to the negotiating table with employers.

A collective of unions was meant to meet with their respective employers on Thursday, however the meeting was moved to next Tuesday.

Workers affiliated to unions in the bus industry threatened to leave thousands of commuters stranded over the Easter long weekend, following a collapse in wage negotiations.

READ: Numsa threatens bus strike over Easter if employers don't return to wage talks

They were demanding an 8% wage increase across the board.

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said the union was consulting its members about the offer on the table.

"The employer is currently offering 7% increment and as Satawu we are considering it, however, we are still consulting our members."

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they had not accepted the offer.

"There is currently no agreement in the bus passenger sector, and the consultation we are embarking on must not be interpreted as a sign that the union has accepted an offer. "