Saftu calls on Treasury to permanently withdraw Eskom exemption

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) welcomed the withdrawal of the exemption that was granted to Eskom to not disclose its irregular and wasteful expenditure.

Last week, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana signed a government gazette that would see the embattled utility being exempted from disclosing irregularities in its annual financial statements.

The gazette received criticism from several organisations and political parties, saying the exemption was an attempt to conceal corruption at the utility.

On Wednesday, Godongwana announced in Parliament that the exemption was temporarily withdrawn.

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said that the authorities who were responsible for the administration of the withdrawn exemption needed to be called to account.

"It must be noted that Treasury did not just volunteer the temporary withdrawal of the exemption, it is a concession that has been forced out of them by us and other organisations that have protested the exemption. Saftu calls on Treasury to withdraw this exemption permanently."