Reducing demand a way to mitigate against power cuts, says Ramokgopa

Briefing the media on Thursday, the Electricity Minister said that going into the winter period, some very difficult decisions will need to be made.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa looks to new Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for solutions to load shedding, the minister said that there were three ways in which Eskom could mitigate against power cuts.

Ramokgopa, who visited 15 of Eskom's power stations over the past few weeks, gave an update on his findings on Thursday.

The electricity minister said that one of the options available was to reduce the demand for electricity supply.

"The first option: ramp up generation; the second option: bring down demand; the third option is our preferred option is that you do both - you ramp up generation and reduce demand, but as you reduce demand, you don't undermine the ability of households to meet their daily needs and you don't undermine the ability of commerce and business to operate."

