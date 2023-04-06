Police seek public's help to track down awol rape-accused Khayelitsha man

Police said 26-year-old Odwa Hlahla was last seen in October 2022 when he appeared in the Vredenburg Regional Court.

CAPE TOWN - Police have asked for the public's help to track down a Khayelitsha man wanted in connection with a rape case.

Officers said 26-year-old Odwa Hlahla was arrested in July 2020 after he allegedly lured a young woman to his home where she was repeatedly raped.

Hlahla, originally from Mandela Park was last seen in October 2022 when he appeared in the Vredenburg Regional Court.

According to the police, the accused failed to appear in the same court when the matter was remanded for 4 November 2022.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of Odwa Colin Hlahla is requested to call the investigating officer or alternatively call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111," said the police's Joseph Swartbooi.