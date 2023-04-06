Go

Police foil cash-in-transit robbery in Sebokeng ahead of Easter long weekend

Police shot and killed at least nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers, leaving three others wounded during a gun battle on Thursday morning.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
06 April 2023 16:22

JOHANNESBURG - Police have foiled a cash-in-transit robbery ahead of the Easter long weekend in Sebokeng, in the south of Johannesburg.

Police killed a gang of nine suspected robbers, leaving three others wounded during a gun battle on Thursday morning.

Police Minister Bheki Cele - who visited the scene - told reporters that they would be taking the war to criminals ahead of the Easter weekend.

Members of Crime Intelligence and the Tactical Response Team followed up on information about a possible Easter weekend heist involving four vehicles.

The vehicles were traced to a home in Golden Gardens, in Sebokeng, where a bloody gun battle ensued between police and 12 suspected cash-in-transit robbers.

Police said that the suspects were believed to have been responsible for several cash-in-transit-related robberies in Gauteng.

The incident follows a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Crystal Park on Wednesday - where two bystanders were killed, and an undisclosed amount of money taken.

