Palestinian Solidarity Campaign call so SA govt to boycott Israel

A handful of PSC protesters demonstrated outside the Israel Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday after video footage showing members of the Israeli Defense Force attacking Palestinians who were praying went viral on social media.

Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) supporters protest outside the Israel Centre in Cape Town on 5 April 2023. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana/Eyewitness News
06 April 2023 09:22

CAPE TOWN - The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has vowed to intensify its protest against what it called "the persecution of Palestine people by the Israel army".

The campaign is calling on the South African government to boycott Israel.

The call comes after video footage showing members of the Israeli Defense Force attacking Palestinians who were praying went viral on social media.

The PSC's campaign organiser, Nadeem Hendricks, said that it was unacceptable that the ICC had not taken any action.

"A whole battalion of IDF invaded the mosque and attacked the people while they were praying - that is women, and men, and children. So must we stand back, must we allow the Zionist army to do with believers what they want to do?"

Eyewitness News' calls to the Israel Centre and the Jewish Board of Deputies for comment went unanswered.

