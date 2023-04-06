Palestinian Solidarity Campaign call so SA govt to boycott Israel

A handful of PSC protesters demonstrated outside the Israel Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday after video footage showing members of the Israeli Defense Force attacking Palestinians who were praying went viral on social media.

CAPE TOWN - The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has vowed to intensify its protest against what it called "the persecution of Palestine people by the Israel army".

A handful of PSC protesters demonstrated outside the Israel Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Palestinians living in South Africa are picketing outside the Israel judicial centre calling for the boycott of Israel in South Africa for not condemning the persecution of Palestinians by Israel soldiers. #IsraelApartheid #israeli_occupation_forces #IsraelCrimes pic.twitter.com/pF8MVVphV1 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2023

Palestinian Solidarity Campaign accuses the International Criminal Court of being complicit to the killing of Palestinian people by Israel soldiers. The PSC says Palestinians are being prevented from praying and practicing their religious duties. #Israel #IsraelApartheid pic.twitter.com/iC6stmJV9Q ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2023

The campaign is calling on the South African government to boycott Israel.

The call comes after video footage showing members of the Israeli Defense Force attacking Palestinians who were praying went viral on social media.

The PSC's campaign organiser, Nadeem Hendricks, said that it was unacceptable that the ICC had not taken any action.

"A whole battalion of IDF invaded the mosque and attacked the people while they were praying - that is women, and men, and children. So must we stand back, must we allow the Zionist army to do with believers what they want to do?"

Eyewitness News' calls to the Israel Centre and the Jewish Board of Deputies for comment went unanswered.