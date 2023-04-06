Not complying with its enforcement notices a crime, says Information Regulator

The regulator, which monitors and enforces compliance of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, said on Wednesday that it investigated over 1,000 complaints in the 2022/23 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Information Regulator (IR) said that not complying with its enforcement notices was a criminal offence.

The independent Section 39 body monitors and enforces compliance of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).

In its first-ever media briefing on Wednesday, the regulator revealed that it investigated over 1,000 complaints in the previous financial year relating to violations of personal information.

Regulator chairperson Advocate Pansy Tlakula said that it issued a number of enforcement notices to private and public bodies.

"If they want to appeal, they must do so in 30 days. If 30 days expire, on the 31st day if they have not appealed and if they have not complied, we will then issue an infringement notice."

Tlakula said that complainants could also use their enforcement notices to institute legal claims against the perpetrators.

"Alternatively, they can approach us, the regulator, and request the regulator to institute that civil claim for damages on their behalf.

"So, the Protection of Personal Information Act [POPIA] is enforceable - the orders or findings and recommendations of POPIA cannot just be ignored."