New Ekurhuleni mayor Ngodwana to swear in mayor committee

The City of Ekurhuleni's executive mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, will be swearing in his 10-member mayoral committee on Thursday morning.

Ngodwana was sworn in after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Tania Campbell was removed as mayor recently, through a motion of no confidence.

Campbell faced mutliple motions against her, issued by opposition parties, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which hold majority of the seats in council.

The new seats will be filled by Sizakele Masuku as Community Safety MMC, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza as Corporate Services MMC, Masele Madihlaba as Human Settlements MMC, Nomadlozi Nkosi as Economic Development MMC and Eunice Matloga as Environment MMC.

The new mayoral committee is said to be made up of five ANC members and five EFF members and the list includes Nkululeko Dunga as the Finance MMC, Leshaka Manamela as Water, Sanitation and Energy MMC, Andile Mngwevu as Transport MMC and Bridget Thusi as Community Services MMC.

The city's Phakamile Mbengashe: "The swearing in of the mayoral committee will bring some much-needed political stability to the city and we hope it will aid in bringing service delivery to our residents."

Ngodwana said that his new MMCs were equipped to immediately attend to the city's ailing service delivery.