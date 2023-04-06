New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, swears in half of his mayoral committee

ANC councillors in newly-elected Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana's mayoral committee did not show up at the swearing-in ceremony.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana on Thursday led a swearing-in ceremony to officially welcome his new mayoral committee.

Ngodwana announced the committee comprising 10 councillors on Wednesday night.

Five are African National Congress (ANC) members and the other half are Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors.

Their appointment follows the booting of the DA-led administration after former Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell was removed through a no-confidence vote.

However, only half of Ngodwana’s mayoral committee members (MMCs) were sworn in on Thursday after ANC MMC did not pitch to the swearing-in ceremony.

Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana says “it’s all systems go,” despite half of his mayoral committee ditching the swearing in ceremony. He says a hybrid ceremony will be convened once the ANC MMC’s are ready. @Alpha_Mero25 https://t.co/ipBFuc2x1R pic.twitter.com/tDmgn5nweO ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2023

The African Independent Congress' Ngodwana was essentially voted to the city's top office by EFF and ANC councillors.

Insiders told Eyewitness News that the ANC rejected the new mayoral committee, allegedly because it was not appointed to lead strategic portfolios.

Ngodowana insisted that five ANC councillors who did not pitch to be sworn in as MMCs will eventually avail themselves.

“There are other MMCs that are not here by they are still dealing with their business.”

He said that there will be a hybrid swearing-in ceremony next week even though it seems the ANC is not happy with the committee.