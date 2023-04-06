MPs tear into Treasury over Eskom exemption matter

Treasury had initially exempted Eskom from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure, but made a U-turn following public outcry.

CAPE TOWN - National Treasury has come under fire from members of Parliament for attempting to exempt Eskom from disclosing certain financial irregularities.



While Treasury has ultimately withdrawn the exemption, MPs tore into Treasury and for taking the decision.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday assured MPs that a new gazette would be published confirming the withdrawal of the exemption.

But MPs were still left unimpressed by the initial decision.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dion George said that Treasury acted like amateurs.

"And here was a, I mean to be frank, a pretty amateur attempt to try fiddle with the system so it would get a better audit outcome so that we would be able to attract possibly cheaper capital into Eskom."

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Ntombovuyo Mente said that the exemption could open up Eskom to more corruption.

"We are sitting with an Eskom that has made payments to people who did not deliver a single service. We are sitting with Eskom that has inflated prices."

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke, meanwhile, said that she welcomed the withdrawal, saying it would allow for sufficient consultation with Treasury and Eskom's auditors, Deloitte, to iron out any concerns.