KZN authorities bolster N3 with heavy security ahead of busy Easter weekend

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Community Safety authorities will roll out the Easter long weekend Road Safety campaign on the N3 Tugela Toll Plaza in the province on Thursday.

This as thousands are expected to head to the province for the Easter weekend, while others head out to different destinations.

The N3 highway is usually the busiest as it connects KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with the Mpumalanga, the Free State, and the Gauteng province.

KZN authorities said they want to ensure safety on provincial roads, especially during this time of the year, and will be deploying a heavy security contingent in parts of the province ahead of the long weekend.

Last Sunday, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveiled the vehicles which will be used to fight transgressions on the roads as they are expected to be busy.

The Easter weekend comes at a time when the province continues to face a high crime rate, with a recent mass shooting being one of them.

However, the MEC for Community Safety, Sipho Hlomuka vowed that law enforcement agencies will work hard to fight crime, saying they want to deal with elements of criminality including cracking down on the most wanted criminals.