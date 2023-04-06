Govt needs a clear plan to address energy crisis, says Winde

The Western Cape premier said that President Cyril Ramaphosa need to announce a ‘clear and unambiguous’ way forward to alleviate the impact of load shedding on the country.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has noted government's lifting of the national state of disaster on electricity, saying that a clear plan was now urgently needed to address the crisis in South Africa.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng said that the decision to lift the disaster was motivated by the fact that government achieved its objective of getting the system and its processes in place.

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, she said that it was important for government to ensure that measures were put in place to alleviate the impact of load shedding on the economy and members of society.

Winde said that President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to announce a way forward for the country.

"We also want the president to be clear and unambiguous in his communication on how this government is going to get megawatts into the system, so that we can plan. That clarity will enable investment to take place."