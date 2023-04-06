Gauteng traffic officials urge motorists to be vigilant during Easter weekend

Traffic volumes are expected to increase on Thursday afternoon as people travel to different destinations for the Easter break.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Traffic Police are out in their numbers ahead of the long weekend and have called on motorists to obey the rules of the road.

The department said the increase in traffic volumes leads to higher cases of drunk driving and negligence on the roads.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police call upon road users to comply with the rules of the road in order to save lives during this Easter season period. The law enforcement will not hesitate to act harshly against drivers who conduct themselves with impunity on Gauteng roads," said the police's Sello Maremane.