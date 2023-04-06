Fish prices remain the talk of the town as Capetonians prepare for Easter

Due to the scarcity of the snoek in the Hondeklipbaai area, the fish is priced at a high price.

CAPE TOWN - In kitchens across the Cape, fish and onions are pickling in bowls of sweet and sour curry sauce, and hot cross buns have been set aside.

This is ahead of Good Friday on 6 April 2023, signalling the start of the Easter long weekend.

The origin of this tradition is unconfirmed, but some say it may have developed from Cape Malay cuisine during colonial times when vinegar and spices were used as preservatives.

But in the lead-up to Easter, many people have been talking about the sky-high price of fish with the asking price of a snoek as high as R300.

Fifth-generation Kalk Bay fisherman, Kobus Poggenpoel spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit earlier on Thursday to explain why.

"Ja, the snoek was very scarce, it was away for a long time, they're only catching a little bit of snoek in Hondeklipbaai, there's about 30 to 40 on a little boat, so the fishermen haven't been working for a while and that is why the prices are sky high."

Poggenpoel said hake is going for much cheaper.

“Prices of the hake I think it's going in between about R47 to R50 a kilo, that is from the boat, then the man must still sell it to the public, they must also still put a price on."