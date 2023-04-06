Denecke Persence murder accused to remain in jail until next court appearance

Geraldo Solomons made a second appearance in court on Wednesday in connection with the killing of ten-year-old Denecke Persence.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering a ten-year-old Macassar girl is set to make another appearance in the Somerset West Magistrates Court in May.

Geraldo Solomons made a second appearance in court on Wednesday in connection with the killing of ten-year-old Denecke Persence.

Fifty-five-year-old Solomons, the landlord of the Persence family, will remain behind bars.

Macassar residents demonstrated outside court again on Wednesday, demanding justice for Denecke Persence and her family.

The accused, 55-year-old Geraldo Solomons, has abandoned his bail application. pic.twitter.com/HyEs44IULs ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2023

Community policing forum chairperson, Rhoda Bazier, attended court proceedings in support of the bereaved family.

"He knew her because she was staying with him. I mean he was like a grandfather to her. She was brought up in the house where they stayed together."

Denecke Persence’s uncle, Shaheen Waggie, demanded the harshest punishment for the alleged killer.

"It’s very painful, even as you can see. The mother she doesn’t want to go in, because she can’t face that guy."

The prosecution said that Solomons may still apply for bail at a later stage if he wished to do so.