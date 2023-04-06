8 suspects killed in cash-in-transit heist shootout with Gauteng police

The heist occurred on Wednesday on Putfontein Road in Crystal Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot dead during a shootout with Gauteng police in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.

Police said that four others were wounded.

This followed a cash-in-transit heist on Putfontein Road in Crystal Park on Wednesday, where two innocent bystanders were shot and killed, and an undisclosed amount of cash stolen.

“Major-General Mthombeni, the acting provincial commissioner of Gauteng, is at the scene,” said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

“These suspects are believed to be behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng and surrounding areas.”