284 workers fired after wildcat Black Friday strikes, says Massmart

Union Saccawu said that the workers who were dismissed by Massmart for their participation in the protests were not given a proper hearing to test the allegations made against them.

JOHANNESBURG - Retail giant Massmart said it dismissed only 284 workers for participating in unprotected strikes at Makro stores across the country on Black Friday in 2022.

Massmart was responding to an announcement by the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) that 600 workers were dismissed, while 200 others faced suspension.

The dismissals were issued after workers affiliated with the union staged pickets over failed wage negotiations.

Massmart said the workers who were fired received detailed disciplinary charges accompanied by videos and pictures clearly identifying them.

READ MORE:

It added that 200 workers were suspended pending outcomes of an investigation for their participation in another strike in Woodmead, Sandton.

Saccawu affiliates embarked on a 10-day strike in March, following months of the two parties not coming to an agreement on wage negotiations.

Massmart said it suspended workers after they refused to report for duty - even after numerous requests from the company to do so.