WATCH: 'I’m scared for Thabo Bester,' says panicked mother

Thabo Bester's mother said she feared for his life because she believes community members were baying for his blood.

JOHANNESBURG - The audacious prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has not only been a slap in the face of his victims, but also his mother.

During an exclusive sit-down with Eyewitness News, Bester’s mother Maria Mabaso said she’s angry and fearful for her life following her son’s grand escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

Bester – who is dubbed the Facebook rapist – had been consistent thorn in his mother’s side.

She said that she gave birth to him after she was raped at the age of 17.

Mabaso added that she raised Bester until he was one before her mother requested that he be placed into her custody.

She further told Eyewitness News that she is in two minds on what she would say to her son if he were to return home.

"I will ask him why you do like that; you don't think about us because when you do that you're killing me. He's killing me now this child. I'm scared for the tsotis [criminals], I’m scared for Thabo. It's my child, I like him I’ll never throw him away but what he was doing is wrong..."

Mabaso said she had no idea where Bester could be but would not want him to return home because people in their community would kill him.

